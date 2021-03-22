BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
EBRD, Goldman Sachs to invest in Turkish fintech firm DgPays
Joint statement by Goldman Sachs, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and DgPays says this will be one of the most significant foreign investments in Turkey’s fintech sector to date without disclosing the amount.
EBRD, Goldman Sachs to invest in Turkish fintech firm DgPays
In this photo illustration, a computer screen displays the logo of "European Bank for Reconstruction and Development" and "Goldman Sachs" as a smart phone screen displays the logo of "DgPays" in Ankara, Turkey on March 22, 2021. / AA
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
March 22, 2021

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Goldman Sachs have made a decision to invest in DgPays, Turkey’s leading financial technology provider, according to a joint statement.

The investment by leading financial institutions represents one of the most significant foreign investments in Turkey’s fin-tech sector to date, it said on Monday.

"With its pioneering technology and innovative solutions, our company has been successful in attracting the interest of international investors," said Serkan Omerbeyoglu, DgPays’ CEO.

READ MORE: Turkey's new central bank chief meets bankers, vows to fight inflation

'Continued growth and development'

He said the partnership will catalyse the firm's strategy of expanding its product and service offerings in line with international trends.

"When our energy and entrepreneurial spirit are combined with our partners’ network and experience, we will soon become a platform that is recognised for its success. We are also pleased to bring foreign direct investment into our country."

Also commenting on the investment, Max Klimov, partner in the Asset Management Division at Goldman Sachs, said: "With its young, tech-savvy population, and talented finance and technology human capital, Turkey is a market that will deliver growth in the fin-tech space."

He said DgPays’ tech infrastructure and sectoral expertise will play a critical role in continued growth and development of the market.

RECOMMENDED

"We’re impressed how in a very short time, DgPays built a sizeable payment software business and secured strategic partnerships with key market players," said Maria Barsuk, investor at the Venture Capital Investment Program at the EBRD.

READ MORE: Turkey: New economic reforms to spur investment delayed by pandemic

DgPays's market position after investment

As a shareholder, the European Bank will be committed to support DgPays' team in its mission and in scaling the company to a leading position in the Turkish fin-tech space, she concluded.

DgPays, a payment systems company founded in 2017, has been a pioneer among Turkish fin-tech companies and has grown rapidly.

Last year, the company acquired a majority stake in ZUBIZU, Turkey’s largest loyalty program owned by Dogus Group.

The investment from Goldman Sachs and EBRD is expected to strengthen its market position and facilitate continued expansion.

READ MORE: Turkey unveils new economic reform package

SOURCE:AA
Explore
India's central bank proposes linking BRICS' digital currencies
Russian drones target Odessa as winter strikes deepen Ukraine's crisis
Death toll rises to 14 in Pakistan shopping centre fire, dozens still missing
China's birthrate falls to lowest level since 1949
8 killed in gang attacks on prisons and police in Guatemala
Flights resume at Yemen’s Riyan Airport in Hadramaut after years of suspension
Trump admin reportedly orders 1,500 troops to prepare for possible Minnesota deployment
Syria hails ceasefire as pivotal step to unified institutions, recovery
Socialist to face far-right candidate for Portugal's presidency
Senegal win their second AFCON title after beating hosts Morocco 1-0 in final
High-speed train crash in Spain leaves at least 21 dead, dozens injured
Turkish president tells Syrian counterpart 'full removal of terrorism' vital for Syria, region
Türkiye backs Syria ceasefire deal, urges unity and full integration
Syria announces ceasefire deal to reclaim control of the northeast from YGP terrorists
Chile declares state of catastrophe as wildfires kill 16, force thousands to flee