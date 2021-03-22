The Chinese government is banning the use of Tesla vehicles by military staff and employees citing national security concerns.

Tesla vehicles operate motion-detecting video cameras on the passenger and driver’s side of the vehicle and an internal dashboard camera geared primarily for the vehicle's autonomous driving capability. Tesla vehicles can record images continuously, and the fear amongst Chinese officials is that the US-headquartered company's data could be accessed by the American government, giving it access to sensitive military sites in the country.

The data gathered by Tesla vehicles include when, how and where the vehicles are being used by their owners, in addition to the automatic syncing between the mobile phone and the car allowing Tesla access to contacts.

The Chinese government's directive to owners of Tesla vehicles advised them to park their vehicles outside military installations.

Elon Musk, the CEO and face of Tesla, was forced to address security concerns in a Chinese business forum over the weekend. "If Tesla used cars to spy in China or anywhere, we will get shut down," he said, adding that the company had a powerful incentive "to be very confidential with any information."

What may worry regulators in China is that in 2018 the US government passed a law called the Clarifying Lawful Overseas Use of Data Act or the CLOUD Act.

The Trump administration signed into law that the CLOUD Act allows the US government to request user data from US-based companies even when that data is not stored on American soil.

Elon Musk may not want to share user data, but if US national security requires it, his company could have little option but to comply with US laws.