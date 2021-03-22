At least 137 people have been killed in the deadliest violence to strike Niger in recent memory as gunmen on motorcycles attacked a series of villages near the country's troubled border with Mali.

The latest village massacres come amid a dangerous escalation in attacks following the election of Niger's new president, Mohamed Bazoum, several weeks ago.

Government spokesman Abdourahmane Zakaria confirmed that the Sunday's killings that claimed at least 137 lives took place on the same day Niger's Constitutional Court officially declared Bazoum as the winner of February's election.

He is due to take office on April 2 amid a rapidly deteriorating situation in Niger, long destabilised by militant in neighbouring Mali.

"In treating civilian populations systematically as targets now, these armed bandits have gone a step further into horror and brutality," Abdourahamane said in a statement read on public television on Monday.

In January, at least 100 people were killed in the western villages of Tchombangou and Zaroumdareye, the same day that Niger announced the presidential election would go to a second round on Feb. 21. Another wave of attacks less than a week ago killed at least 66 others.

Three-day mourning declared

No official statement has been made and no claim of responsibility reported so far.

This is the second armed attack targeting Nigerien civilians in a week.

Last Monday, unidentified gunmen attacked and killed at least 58 civilians returning from a weekly market in the Banibangou department, Tillaberi region, near the Malian border, according to government spokesman Abdourahamane Zakaria.