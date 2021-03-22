The extraordinary life of 89-year-old Nawal el Saadawi, one of the most outspoken feminists of the Muslim world, ended on March 21.

Saadawi was a psychiatrist and had written several books, including Women & Sex and Women at Point Zero, to raise awareness around women’s rights. She was known as “Egypt’s most radical woman”.

Saadawi’s feminism was inspired by its universal concept and she believed the movement was not a Western “invention”. She also thought that local and global problems are interrelated and inseparable with regards to the advocacy of feminism.

“Feminism is not a Western invention. Feminism is not invented by American women as many people think. No, feminism is embedded in culture and in the struggle of all women all over the world,” Saadawi said, during an interview.

As a result, she found her movement “historical”, being part of “socialist feminist” political activism. According to Saadawi, women need to be liberated “economically, socially, psychologically, physically, religiously.”

The term feminism was believed to have been coined in Europe by Charles Fourier, a utopian socialist and French philosopher. Fourier used the word "féminisme" in 1837 as a first.

“Because we studied history and we understood that the oppression of women is not specific to Egypt or Arab people. It’s everywhere in every country,” Saadawi said.

But she also distinguished her struggle from an all-out war against men. “We are not against men. We are against patriarchy, the patriarchal system. The domination of men in religion, in economy, in culture, in everything, in science,” she said.

Saadawi was married three times. She divorced her third husband, Sherif Hatata, a communist activist and author, in 2010 after 46 years of marriage. She had two children from the three unions.

Saadawi and rulers

She believed that women did not gain their rights by the gesture of any ruler, referring to various Egyptian autocrats. It's the struggle of women alone, she argued, that helped them win their rights. She founded and led the Arab Women's Solidarity Association and was also co-founder of the Arab Association for Human Rights.

“I believed women gained their rights by their own efforts. I did not believe that [Jamal Abdel] Nasser will bring liberation to us. Or [Anwar] Sadat or [Hosni] Mubarak or any other ruler,” Saadawi said, during an interview with BBC.