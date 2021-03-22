Australian authorities are planning to evacuate thousands more people from flood-affected suburbs in Sydney's west, which is set for its worst flooding in 60 years with another day of drenching rain expected.

The south east was lashed by another round of intense rainfall early on Monday, worsening the "one in 100 year" flooding north of Sydney.

A days-long deluge has caused widespread flooding in coastal areas of the country's most populous state, New South Wales, with parts of Sydney's north-west fringes now experiencing what officials have said were likely to be the biggest floods in decades.

It comes just a year after unprecedented climate-change bushfires burned across the same region, which followed a prolonged drought that had also seen Sydney introduce water restrictions.

The state's Mid North Coast has been particularly badly affected, with state Premier Gladys Berejiklian declaring the region had been struck by a "one in 100 year" disaster.

In Sydney's vast Hawkesbury-Nepean Valley, swollen rivers were expected to peak at levels not seen since 1961, after the Warragamba Dam, which provides the bulk of Sydney's drinking water, spilled over Saturday afternoon.

Emergency service officials told local media that 18,000 people had so far been subject to evacuation orders across the state, with 2,000 still under evacuation orders Monday morning.

