Several policemen have been injured as violent clashes broke out after a demonstration in southwest England against increased police powers.

Thousands of people earlier gathered in Bristol city located west of England for the "Kill the Bill" protest in reaction to a controversial bill that plans to increase police powers against protesters.

The Avon and Summerset Police statement said a few hundred people started a "violent disorder" following the peaceful rally and threw rocks, bottles and firework at police officers.

"These scenes are absolutely disgraceful, and they will be widely condemned by people across the city. There can never be any excuse for a wanton disorder," Chief superintendent Will White said.

"Officers have been subjected to considerable levels of abuse and violence," he added.

White said a police officer "suffered a broken arm and another suffered broken ribs," and both were taken to hospital.

Footages that appeared on social media showed unattended p olice vans on fire.

"At least two police vehicles have been set on fire, and damage has been caused to the outside of the station," White said.

READ MORE: London police chief won't resign after vigil clashes