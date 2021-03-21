At least six civilians, including a child and a woman, have been killed and 15 others wounded in an attack by the Syrian regime forces and its Iran-backed militias in northwestern Syria.

The artillery attack targeted a hospital in the Al Atarib town, which falls within a de-escalation zone in Idlib province, Ibrahim Abu Layis, the head of the White Helmets media office, told Anadolu Agency on Sunday.

"As a result of the attack, six civilians, including a child and a woman, lost their lives. 15 people were injured, four of them critically," he said, adding that civil defence teams rushed the wounded to nearby hospitals.

The White Helmets, known officially as Syria Civil Defence, have been credited with saving thousands of people in rebel-held areas hit by bombing by regime and its allies in Syria's more than 10-year-old civil war.

Turkey's defence ministry, in a statement on Sunday, put the death toll at five killed with 10 others injured.

READ MORE: Marking ten years of Aalwan’s childhood and Syria’s decade of war

Ceasefire violation