Thousands of Israelis have rallied outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residence to protest his policies and premiership, days before a general election that could see the long-standing leader removed from power.

Netanyahu, 71, in power for a record 12 consecutive years, is hoping to remain in office following Israel's fourth election in less than two years on March 23.

His detractors accuse him of corruption and say his management of the coronavirus pandemic, including protracted lockdowns, battered the economy and contributed to job losses.

Waving flags including the Israeli blue-and-white, protesters led by a young man with a bullhorn chanted "Bibi go home", using the prime minister's nickname.

They also held up signs carrying a broad range of messages, from the need for a leadership "revolution" to mistrust in the police.

READ MORE:Corruption trial of Israel's Netanyahu to resume after election

"We came to protest against a dictator," Anat Gourelle, a 60-year-old lawyer from Tel Aviv, said of Netanyahu.

"It is outrageous what is going on in Israel. It is unthinkable that somebody is using his power to steal from his own people," she said.

"We will keep on protesting until he gets out of Balfour," she said, using the name of the Jerusalem street where the premier's official residence is located.

Netanyahu was the first Israeli premier to be indicted in office for corruption when he was formally charged last year in three cases over claims he accepted improper gifts and sought to trade regulatory favours with media moguls in exchange for positive coverage.

The combative premier denies wrongdoing and claims he is the victim of a witch-hunt, but he would be forced to resign if convicted with all appeals exhausted.

READ MORE:Israelis protest Netanyahu as country imposes 3rd virus lockdown