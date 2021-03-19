Twitter has accepted a requirement to appoint a local representative in Turkey as part of a new social media law that took effect in October 2020, according to a top Turkish official.

“It is gratifying to see that Twitter will fulfill the obligations of the law without applying sanctions to reduce the internet traffic bandwidth,” tweeted Omer Fatih Sayan, deputy Turkish transport and infrastructure minister.

After Twitter's move, the only social media network that will have failed to appoint a representative is Pinterest, he noted.

He said representatives are important to eliminate violations of the law.

Social media giant Twitter released a statement saying they have closely reviewed Internet Law No. 5651.

"To ensure that Twitter remains available for all who use it in Turkey, we have decided to establish a legal entity," the statement added.

"We remain committed to protecting the voices and data of people in Turkey who use Twitter. We will continue to be transparent about how we handle requests from government and law enforcement."

Turkey has asked social media platforms with more than one million unique daily users to appoint local representatives who can handle court orders to take down offending content within 48 hours.

Social media law

As part of the legislation, social media firms must respond to requests by the government in the Turkish language and must answer requests concerning personal and privacy rights within 48 hours.