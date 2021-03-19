WORLD
2 MIN READ
Libya launches investigation into bodies found in Benghazi
At least a dozen bodies were found in warlord Khalifa Haftar's stronghold of Benghazi, local media said earlier this week.
Libya launches investigation into bodies found in Benghazi
Libya's new Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh gestures as he speaks in parliament in Sirte, Libya, March 9, 2021. / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
March 19, 2021

The prime minister of Libya’s new unity government has said he had instructed the attorney general to open an investigation into the discovery of bodies in Benghazi.

Local media said more than a dozen bodies of people shot dead were found on Thursday in the eastern city that is the stronghold of warlord Khalifa Haftar’s LNA militia, whose assault on the capital Tripoli was repulsed last year.

Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh, who was selected through a United Nations-led process and took office this week, tweeted that such events cannot be tolerated or covered up.

“I gave direct instructions to the Interior Minister to deal with this event and I requested the Attorney General to open an investigation,” he said.

READ MORE:Is Libya moving from conflict to reconciliation?

RECOMMENDED

Initial denial 

In Benghazi, the Security Headquarters, which includes both police and military units under LNA control, initially denied any bodies had been found but said later on Friday it would issue a statement on the matter.

Libya has endured a decade of chaos and violence since the NATO-backed uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, as armed groups gained control over city districts leading to an epidemic of abductions and killings.

The main western and eastern factions that split apart in 2014 have publicly accepted Dbeibeh’s government, widely seen as Libya’s best hope for peace in years, though huge challenges remain.

READ MORE:Can Libya’s new unity government work towards ending the civil war?

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye expresses condolences to Spain over deadly train crash
Funding cuts will push Yemen towards deeper humanitarian crisis in 2026, UN warns
Deadly blast hits Afghanistan's Kabul, Chinese nationals among casualties
Syria takes over areas from YPG terrorists in line with ceasefire deal
Putin invited to Gaza 'Board of Peace': Russia
Iraq completes first phase of anti-Daesh coalition mission
Minibus collides with truck in South Africa, killing 11 schoolchildren
Trump to Norway PM: No obligation to 'think purely of peace'
Greenland cancels US envoy visit to annual dog sledge race
Bangladesh faces ICC deadline over refusal to play T20 World Cup matches in India
EU states call to deploy anti-coercion 'bazooka' against US - here's what it means
UK, France mull social media bans for youth amid heating debate
Saudi Arabia welcomes ceasefire and YPG integration in Syria
5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes northwestern parts of Jammu and Kashmir, no damage reported
Syrian president postpones Germany visit amid security developments at home