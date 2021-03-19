TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan: Rockets from Syria landing in Turkey 'unacceptable'
No one was injured by the rockets, which caused no damage when they fell in Kilis province on Thursday.
Erdogan: Rockets from Syria landing in Turkey 'unacceptable'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at delegation meeting with Milorad Dodik, president of the Presidential Council of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Council members in Ankara, Turkey on March 16, 2020. / AA
Mucahid DurmazMucahid Durmaz
March 19, 2021

Turkey’s president has condemned an incident in which rockets fired from across the Syrian border landed in the southern Turkish province of Kilis.

“Of course the attack on Kilis province was unacceptable," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters following Friday prayers in the metropolis of Istanbul.

"In response to this [rocket attack], we've retaliated, are retaliating, and we will continue to do so," he added.

No one was injured by the rockets, which caused no damage when they fell in the province on Thursday.

READ MORE: Turkey marks grim 10-year anniversary of Syrian civil war

RECOMMENDED

In early 2016, more than 70 rockets were fired into Kilis from across the Syrian border by Daesh terrorists, killing at least 21 people, but in the years since, the terrorist group was largely driven from the region by Turkish military operations.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

READ MORE: Syrian regime’s first lady ‘culpable’ in war crimes

READ MORE:Turkey's response to Russian attack in Syria safe-zone is a milestone

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Deadly blast hits Afghanistan's Kabul, Chinese nationals among casualties
Syria takes over areas from YPG terrorists in line with ceasefire deal
Putin invited to Gaza 'Board of Peace': Russia
Iraq completes first phase of anti-Daesh coalition mission
Minibus collides with truck in South Africa, killing 11 schoolchildren
Trump to Norway PM: No obligation to 'think purely of peace'
Greenland cancels US envoy visit to annual dog sledge race
Bangladesh faces ICC deadline over refusal to play T20 World Cup matches in India
EU states call to deploy anti-coercion 'bazooka' against US - here's what it means
UK, France mull social media bans for youth amid heating debate
Saudi Arabia welcomes ceasefire and YPG integration in Syria
5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes northwestern parts of Jammu and Kashmir, no damage reported
Syrian president postpones Germany visit amid security developments at home
Trump's Greenland tariff threats sink US futures
Death toll in Spain train collision rises to 39