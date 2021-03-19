Asian-Americans are stocking up on guns in order to defend themselves against the increase in hate crimes of which they believe they have become targets since the beginning of the pandemic.

“There are more Asians being introduced to firearms,” Jimmy Gong, the owner of Jimmy’s Sport Shop in New York toldForbes.

“Before, there was never gun culture in the Asian community. But after the pandemic and all the hate crime going on, there are more Asians buying guns to defend themselves.”

Gong also said that gun sales have doubled in this lockdown period, while nearly half of his customers are Asian-Americans. Customers are also buying pepper spray.

Danielle Jaymes, general manager of Poway Weapons & Gear, a gun store in California, said the number of Asian-Americans buying weapons for the first time has increased by 20 percent.

On Tuesday, a shooting spree left eight Asian-Americans dead, and six others injured in and around Atlanta, including six Asian women. It has left the Asian community in the US stunned.

Although officials said the white 21-year-old male suspect may not have had a racial motivation, the shooting sparked fresh outrage, fear and demands for the government to respond.

However, Korean media reported that the suspected man had said:”I am going to kill all the Asians”.

Increasing hate crimes