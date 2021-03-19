A Swiss software engineer has been indicted on charges of identity theft, conspiracy and fraud, the US Justice Department said, a week after the same hacker took credit for breaching a security camera startup and exposing surveillance footage.

According to US authorities, 21-year-old Till Kottmann is a "prolific Swiss computer hacker" who alongside co-conspirators has stolen credentials, private records and proprietary information from dozens of companies and government agencies since 2019.

The stolen files and records of more than 100 entities were posted online for public viewing and download, the grand jury indictment released on Thursday said.

'Theft and fraud'

Kottmann has previously taken credit for hacking carmarker Nissan as well as for joining the recent breach of California security camera company Verkada, which included tapping into 150,000 live feeds from hospitals, schools, jails and carmaker Tesla and then posting images to Twitter.

Known online as "deletescape" and "tillie crimew", Kottmann told Bloomberg last week that the Verkada hack was inspired by "lots of curiosity, fighting for freedom of information and against intellectual property, a huge dose of anti-capitalism, a hint of anarchism - and it's also just too much fun not to do it".

Acting US Attorney Tessa Gorman rejected Kottmann's ideology.