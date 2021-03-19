WORLD
3 MIN READ
Afghan government, Taliban agree to accelerate peace talks
Mediators in Moscow urge the Taliban not to launch a spring offensive as international efforts for a peace deal intensify ahead of a deadline for US troops to withdraw from Afghanistan.
Afghan government, Taliban agree to accelerate peace talks
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban's deputy leader and negotiator, and other delegation members attend the Afghan peace conference in Moscow, Russia on March 18, 2021 / Reuters
March 19, 2021

The Afghan government and the Taliban have agreed to try to accelerate peace talks, at a meeting in Moscow that followed an international conference there on the peace process, a senior Afghan official was quoted as saying.

The United States, Russia, China and Pakistan called on Afghanistan's warring sides to reach an immediate ceasefire at the conference, held in Russia just six weeks before a deadline agreed last year to withdraw US troops.

"We expressed our readiness to accelerate the (peace) process," Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, told Russia's RIA news agency. "They (the Taliban) did as well."

Abdullah said the two sides had not discussed any specific issues when they met in Moscow on Friday.

READ MORE:Biden says US might miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

Efforts to reinvigorate talks

RECOMMENDED

Moscow hosted the international conference on Afghanistan on Thursday, at which Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan released a joint statement calling on the Afghan sides to reach a peace deal and curb violence, and on the Taliban not to launch any offensives in the spring and summer.

The conference aimed to reinvigorate negotiations which have been taking place between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Qatar's capital Doha, largely stalled over government accusations that the insurgents have failed to halt violence.

The Moscow conference was the first time the United States had sent a senior representative to talks on Afghanistan under a format launched by Russia in 2017.

Washington agreed last year with the Taliban to withdraw its troops by May 1 after nearly two decades, and is looking for support among regional powers for its plans for the peace process.

READ MORE: The Taliban's varied suitors could spoil Biden's Afghanistan plans

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye expresses condolences to Spain over deadly train crash
Funding cuts will push Yemen towards deeper humanitarian crisis in 2026, UN warns
Deadly blast hits Afghanistan's Kabul, Chinese nationals among casualties
Syria takes over areas from YPG terrorists in line with ceasefire deal
Putin invited to Gaza 'Board of Peace': Russia
Iraq completes first phase of anti-Daesh coalition mission
Minibus collides with truck in South Africa, killing 11 schoolchildren
Trump to Norway PM: No obligation to 'think purely of peace'
Greenland cancels US envoy visit to annual dog sledge race
Bangladesh faces ICC deadline over refusal to play T20 World Cup matches in India
EU states call to deploy anti-coercion 'bazooka' against US - here's what it means
UK, France mull social media bans for youth amid heating debate
Saudi Arabia welcomes ceasefire and YPG integration in Syria
5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes northwestern parts of Jammu and Kashmir, no damage reported
Syrian president postpones Germany visit amid security developments at home