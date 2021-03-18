Germany's constitutional court has rejected the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's petition for an injunction to bar the domestic spy agency from stating details about its extremist wing, known as "Der Fluegel" (the Wing).

The AfD had wanted the injunction until the end of its legal battle with the intelligence agency Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) to stop it from conducting any intelligence reviews or spying activities against its leaders and members.

Last year, the BfV designated "Der Fluegel" as an extremist entity that threatens democracy and said it would step up surveillance of the party.

In Thursday's ruling, the Constitutional Court refused to issue a six-month injunction preventing the BfV from publicly stating its finding that Der Fluegel comprises 7,000 members.

Violation of basic rights

The AfD had argued that the government had violated their basic rights by singling out a large section of its estimated 35,000 members as suspected extremists.

The AfD, which was propelled into the national parliament four years ago by voters opposed to Merkel's decision in 2015 to welcome almost one million asylum seekers from the Middle East and Africa, faced setbacks in two regional elections last week.