Russia has hosted a peace conference for Afghanistan, bringing together government representatives, the Taliban and international observers in a bid to help jump-start the country's stalled peace process.

The one-day gathering was the first of three planned international conferences ahead of a May 1 deadline for the final withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country, a date fixed under a year-old agreement between the Trump administration and the Taliban.

Moscow’s attempt at mediation comes as talks in Qatar between the Afghan government and the Taliban, still waging an insurgency, have stalled. Washington and Kabul have been pressing for a ceasefire while the Taliban say they will negotiate it as part of peace talks with the Afghan government.

“We hope that today's talks will help achieve progress in the inter-Afghan talks,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the start of the meeting.

The Moscow conference was attended by US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, Abdullah Abdullah, head of Afghanistan's National Reconciliation Council, and Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. Representatives of Pakistan, Iran, India and China also participated.

Presence of foreign powers

Moscow, which fought a 10-year war in Afghanistan that ended with Soviet troops’ withdrawal in 1989, has made a diplomatic comeback as a mediator in Afghanistan, reaching out to feuding factions as it jockeys with the US for influence in the country. In 2019, it hosted talks between various Afghan factions.

Lavrov on Thursday urged the Afghan government and the Taliban to take a constructive stance and make compromises, adding that international participants should help create the necessary conditions for reaching a deal.

“The Afghan parties interested in the national reconciliation can reach peace only through negotiations and compromises,” Lavrov said. “It's important to sign an agreement that would serve the interests of all key ethnic and political forces of the country and determine the vector of its development.”