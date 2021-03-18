Turkey and the European Union mark the anniversary of their refugee deal on March 18, one that aims to prevent an influx of refugees, especially Syrians, into Europe.

After a series of meetings, Turkey and the EU signed an action plan in 2016 with an aim to stop the heavy inflow of irregular migrants who take the road to the EU via Turkish land and sea.

There have been several disagreements in recent years over the deal as Turkey complained about the EU failing to adhere to its promises.

So what does the agreement offer? What are the complaints about the deal by both parties? And, what will be expected in the future over the refugee issue?

Here are the answers to all these questions.

What is the refugee deal?

According to the deal, “all new irregular migrants crossing from Turkey to the Greek islands as of 20 March 2016 will be returned to Turkey.”

As per the deal, one Syrian refugee can be resettled in the EU in exchange for every Syrian being returned to Turkey from the Greek islands.

Turkey is responsible for controlling and guarding new sea or land routes in order to keep irregular migrants en route to the EU at bay.

The EU pledged to allocate €6 billion($7.3 billion) in financial assistance until 2018 for the Turkish government to finance projects for Syrian refugees. Moreover, working to improve humanitarian conditions inside Syria is another element approved by the parties involved in the deal.

Apart from the clauses related to refugees, parties have reached an agreement over lifting the visa requirements for Turkish citizens with regards to entrance into the Schengen area by the end of June 2016.

Turkey also agreed to “take all the necessary steps to fulfil the remaining requirements” on the visa liberalisation roadmap.

What were the contradictions in the deal?

Turkey has repeatedly complained that the EU failed to allocate the full €6 billion as pledged, as well as seeing through other promises it made.

"We have made invaluable contributions to the security of the entire European continent, particularly to the Balkan countries. However, we did not see the support and humanitarian attitude that we expect from our European friends during this difficult time," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in July 2019.

However, last December, the EU announced that it had finished giving the money that it pledged in 2016.

“The EU Delegation to Turkey signs the final eight contracts under the Facility for Refugees in Turkey [FRIT] this week. Under the contracts, the EU provides €780 million in support to refugees in terms of basic needs, health care, protection, municipal infrastructure and vocational and technical education, and training, employment and support to the private sector, SMEs and entrepreneurship,” said the EU Delegation to Turkey in a statement.

However, Erdogan said in February that the monetary assistance promised by the EU had still not been fully released.

“While the EU gives Greece €3 billion [$3.65 billion] for 100,000 refugees, it did not shoulder its responsibility for 4 million refugees in Turkey,” he added.

Last year, in March, Turkey opened European borders to refugees after warning of the posed risk to them and other migrant situations getting out of control.