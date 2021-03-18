Within one month, US Congress has sent Joe Biden's administration three separate letters targeting Turkey. Specifically, the letter to President Biden, signed by 54 senators, and the letter to the Foreign Affairs Minister Antony Blinken, signed by 183 members of the House of Representatives, sent the message: "We stand by you for your decisions regarding Turkey."

Interestingly, the opposition against Turkey in the Turkish Caucus Group, which consists of 86 members, has begun to grow bigger. Hence, whether Democrat or Republican, members of Congress are criticising Turkey, starting their sentences with "Yes, Turkey is an important NATO ally, but . . . ."

And some have even discarded Turkey.

Despite being a member of the Turkish Caucus Group, Gregory Meeks, chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, grimaces whenever Turkey is concerned. Robert Menendez, chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, is known as a Turkophobe. Although Menendez, Democrat, seems to be disputing Biden's administration on some issues (e.g., the Iran nuclear agreement, relations with Cuba, the deployment of US military forces in foreign countries), it can be said that he shares the same opinions as Biden's team when it comes to Turkey.

So, on what issues are members of Congress united against Turkey on Opposition to Turkey's S-400 purchase; non Delivery of F-35s; continued support for the PKK terrorist organization, and its Syrian branch the YPG; support for the alleged Armenian Genocide; human rights and freedom of the press.

On the other hand, although some members of Congress say that Turkey should be removed from NATO, it is necessary to point out that a few members of Congress still insist that Turkey should not be lost at any cost and never be pushed towards Russia.

Recently, lots of PR-focused delegations from the Turkish Parliament have been arriving in large groups through last-minute arrangements. In my opinion, this is a huge mistake. It is not possible to have an effective dialogue with 86 members of Congress within the Turkish Friendship Group.