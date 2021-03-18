The UAE’s Barakah nuclear power plant will begin supplying electricity to the national grid at the end of this month.

Once fully operational, authorities hope the plant will provide a quarter of the UAE’s peak energy demand, amounting to 5,600 megawatts (MW) of clean energy and enough to power 500,000 households annually. It is expected to offset 21 million tonnes of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions a year.

Currently almost all the UAE’s power is supplied by gas-fired power plants. The carbon-intensive energy sector is the country’s largest contributor of GHG emissions, at 90 percent.

Abu Dhabi has pursued various clean energy initiatives to mitigate its high emission rates in recent years, as the UAE power grid made major investments in sustainable electricity sources like the Barakah plant.

Located in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra area, Barakah is owned by the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) and operated by the Nawah Energy Company, while its activities are overseen by the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR).

Jointly developed by ENEC and Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), construction of the $32 billion project began in July 2012 and was completed in May 2018.

Financed through a $16.2 billion direct loan from the Abu Dhabi government and a $2.5 billion loan from the Export-Import Bank of Korea, the plant’s reactors are licensed by the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety and projected to have a lifespan of 60 years.

The first reactor at the plant started operations last year after being connected to the national grid. Fuel is being loaded into a second reactor, which is planned to begin operating later this year. In total, four reactors will eventually operate at the site.

“It is historic that the UAE is the first Arab country in the region to operate a nuclear power plant, and it is the culmination of 13 years of effort in building such a programme. This milestone was achieved due to the UAE’s vision and its leadership to build a peaceful nuclear energy programme to cater for the future needs of energy in the country,” said Hamad al Kaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and FANR deputy chairman.

Is Barakah worth the risk?