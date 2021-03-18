When 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long – a Caucasian male who professes his love for guns and God on social media – was taken into custody for killing eight people, six of whom were Asian women, Georgia’s Cherokee County Police Department didn’t invoke the word “terrorism” or describe his violence as a “hate crime,” but told reporters he had “really bad day.”

Why? Because that’s what the killer told them. In America, white perpetrators get to control their narrative, not the authorities or media – the polar opposite of what people of colour experience.

“He was pretty much fed up and kind of at the end of his rope, and yesterday was a really bad day for him, and this is what he did,” said Cherokee County sheriff’s captain Jay Baker, which is a notably peculiar way to describe mass murder.

It’s obvious that two sets of vocabularies exist for law enforcement in the United States, with one set of phrases reserved for non-white and foreign perpetrators of violence and another for white Christian males. When it comes to the latter, their acts of mayhem and bloodshed – even when politically or racially motivated – are routinely dismissed as a “bad day,” “mental health issue,” or “parking dispute,” as was the case when a white terrorist executed three Muslims in Chapel Hill, North Carolina in 2015.

Admittedly, what we know about the gunman is scant, other than the fact he had posted on Instagram that “pizza, guns, drums, music, family and God” that “this pretty sums up my life,” and that he had confessed to police to having a “sex addiction.”

A former high school colleague of Long told the Daily Beast, “He was a hunter and his father was a youth minister or pastor. He was big into religion.”

No doubt the investigation into what drove Long to target businesses he knew to be predominately staffed by Asian Americans is ongoing, but what’s undeniably true is his violence takes place at a time when hate crimes against the racial minority are surging off the charts and to little or no political attention.

During the past year, hate crimes against Asians spiked 150 percent, even as overall hate crimes fell by 7 percent, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University atSan Bernardino.

Graphic videos have captured Asians being spat on, punched unsuspectedly to the head, thrown to the ground, kicked in the stomach while on the ground, and beaten with bats and other objects. In some parts of the country, the violence has become so bad that it has prompted some Asian communities to establish neighbourhood watch patrols.