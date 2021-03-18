Myanmar's ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has faced fresh corruption charges from the ruling junta that her lawyer has said were "groundless" but could ensure she would never be able to return to politics.

The February 1 coup that removed Suu Kyi's government has brought hundreds of thousands onto the streets to confront the generals, who have responded with a brutal crackdown that has left at least 200 dead.

The new military regime has already issued several criminal charges against the Nobel laureate since she was detained alongside top political allies, including owning unlicensed walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions.

On Wednesday night, military broadcaster Myawady aired a video of a Myanmar businessman confessing to giving her a total of $550,000 over several years.

Maung Weik said he had donated money to senior government figures for the good of his business.

"Aung San Suu Kyi committed corruption and (authorities) are preparing to charge her according to anti-corruption law," an announcer said during the broadcast.

This is not the first time corruption allegations have been lodged against her.

Last week a junta spokesman said a now-detained chief minister had admitted to giving her $600,000 and more than 10 kilograms (22 pounds) of gold bars.

"Those accusations are groundless," Suu Kyi's lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told AFP.

"Aung San Suu Kyi may have her defects... but bribery and corruption are not her traits," he said, adding that most people in Myanmar will not believe the allegations.

However a conviction for bribery in a case against her "personal character" could see Suu Kyi "prohibited from taking part in political activities," Zaw told AFP.

READ MORE: Explained: the coup in Myanmar and its political ramifications

Night terror

Soldiers and police terrorised several battle-scarred Yangon neighbourhoods on Wednesday night, as a mobile data blockade combined with an internet shutdown pushed scared residents further into an information blackout.

"Security forces threatened to shoot" residents if they did not remove the barricades that demonstrators have built across the commercial capital as they battle authorities, according to a doctor from the South Okkalapa township.

They also raided homes and arrested at least 10 people, he told AFP.