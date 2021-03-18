Turkey has urged the international community to respect the court ruling following which the Turkish parliament revoked the seat of an opposition lawmaker.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday that the seat of Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu from the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) was revoked in line with the Constitution and parliamentary ordinance.

Some countries have condemned the move.

"In this process, everyone has to wait for the decision of the Constitutional Court. Commenting on an ongoing legal process is an intervention to the law," the Foreign Ministry stated.

Noting that political parties are "indispensable" to politics, the statement said it is "essential" that they "carry out their activities peacefully within the framework of universal and democratic rules of law."

Turkey further called on those "attempting to interfere with internal affairs" of the country to respect the judicial processes carried out by independent courts.

