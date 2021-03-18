Both pressure and diplomatic options are on the table for dealing with North Korea, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said, hours after a senior North Korean diplomat rejected any talks until Washington changed its policies.

Blinken on Thursday told a joint briefing with South Korean officials in Seoul that the administration of President Joe Biden would complete its review of North Korea policy in the next few weeks in close consultation with its allies.

Both pressure and diplomatic options were being considered, he added, but declined to elaborate when asked what approach the United States would take after the review.

"We are interested in reducing threats North Korea's missile program causes and improving the lives of people there," Blinken said.

Blinken stated that policy review that has been engaged in was a comprehensive, and it was done in close consultation between Republic of Korea, Japan and other allies.

READ MORE: Biden to meet allies in first 'Quad' summit

The comments came hours after North Korean official Choe Son Hui called the Biden administration's attempts to contact Pyongyang a "cheap trick", in the North's first public statement on the matter.

Blinken was making his first visit to Asia as secretary of state, alongside US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

They issued a joint statement with their South Korean counterparts, Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and Defense Minister Suh Wook, vowing to work together on regional issues from climate change and the coronavirus pandemic to trade and North Korea.

"The ministers and secretaries emphasized that North Korean nuclear and ballistic missile issues are a priority for the alliance, and reaffirmed a shared commitment to address and resolve these issues," they said in the statement.

North ignores US offer for talks

North Korea said on Thursday it will ignore a US offer for talks unless it withdraws its hostile policy, after Washington reached out to Pyongyang in a bid to resume nuclear negotiations.

The statement by Choe Son Hui, the first vice foreign minister, came hours before the US and South Korean foreign and defense chiefs met in Seoul for their first joint talks in five years to discuss North Korea’s nuclear program.

“What has been heard from the US since the emergence of the new regime is only a lunatic theory of ‘threat from North Korea’ and groundless rhetoric about ‘complete denuclearization,’” Choe said, calling the offer for talks a “time-delaying trick.”

He reiterated North Korea’s position that no “dialogue of any kind” can be possible unless the United States rolls back its hostility.

“Therefore, we will disregard such an attempt of the US in the future, too.”

Blinken has said during a visit to Tokyo earlier this week that Washington had reached out to North Korea through several channels, including in New York, starting in mid-February.

READ MORE:Biden says free Indo-Pacific 'essential' as US, allies launch vaccine plan