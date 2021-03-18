A judge has dismissed two jurors who had been seated for the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer accused in George Floyd’s death over concerns they had been tainted by the city’s announcement of a $27 million settlement with Floyd’s family.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill recalled seven jurors who were seated before the settlement was announced last week, at the request of former officer Derek Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson. Cahill questioned each about what they knew of the settlement and whether it would affect their ability to serve.

The dismissal of only two jurors suggested the impact of the settlement on the jury pool was less than feared, likely reducing the chance of Cahill granting a defence request to delay the trial.

The judge has set March 29 for opening statements if jury selection is finished by then.

Cahill was careful to ask jurors if they had heard about the settlement without giving details, including whether they'd been exposed to the “extensive media coverage about developments in a civil suit between the city of Minneapolis and the family of George Floyd.”

'Hard to be impartial'

The first dismissed juror, a white man in his 30s, said he heard about the settlement and that he thought it would be “hard to be impartial.”

“That sticker price obviously shocked me,” the second dismissed juror said. The Hispanic man in his 20s said he thought he could set the news aside, but wasn’t sure.

Cahill retained five other jurors, including a Black man in his 30s who said he heard about the settlement on the radio Friday evening but could decide the case on the evidence presented in the courtroom. “It hasn’t affected me at all because I don’t know the details,” he said.

Nelson called the timing of the announcement in the middle of jury selection “profoundly disturbing" and “not fair.”

New jurors

Two additional jurors were chosen on Wednesday, bringing the total back to nine. There are five men and four women. Five are white, one is multiracial and three are Black, and their ages range from their 20s to 50s. Fourteen jurors, including two alternates, are needed.