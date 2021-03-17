When the presidential elections were underway across the United States in November, some top American officials and major media organisations claimed China had directed a “relentless” campaign in order to meddle in the polls.

Robert O'Brien, national security adviser under the former Trump administration, even said that China played “the most active role” among other foreign countries like Russia and Iran in interfering with US elections.

“I am not going to go into all the intelligence, but the massive activities of the Chinese and cyber realm, it’s really an extraordinary thing that we’re facing,” O’Brien said in September. He even compared it to the Soviets in the Cold War, finding Chinese efforts unprecedented. “We’ve never seen anything like it,” he claimed.

But according to a comprehensive declassified US intelligence community assessment (ICA) released on March 10, no such thing happened — a revelation that is in complete contrast to the Trump administration's narrative.

“We assess that China did not deploy interference efforts and considered but did not deploy interference efforts intended to change the outcome of the US Presidential election,” said the ICA report.

“We have high confidence in this judgment,” the report added, using a language which refutes almost all previous Chinese meddling allegations made during the Trump era.

During this time, tensions between Washington and Beijing escalated on various fronts, ranging from the trade war, to China’s assimilation policy of the country’s biggest minority, the Uyghurs.

President Biden, seeks better relations with Beijing, trying to somewhat restore ties established under the former Obama administration.

In some parts, the new intelligence report sounded like it was sending a diplomatic message to China.

“China sought stability in its relationship with the United States and did not view either election outcome as being advantageous enough for China to risk getting caught meddling and assessed its traditional influence tools - primarily targeted economic measures and lobbying - would be sufficient to meet its goal of shaping US China policy regardless of the winner,” the report said.

However, the assessment did find the existence of Russian meddling efforts, as well as Iranian interference, in the 2020 elections.

Unlike Trump, the new Biden administration wants to place enough pressure on Moscow in order to persuade Vladimir Putin not to escalate tensions in regions like Syria, Ukraine and Eastern Europe.