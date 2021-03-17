At the same time, Biden noted that "there's places where it's in our mutual interest to work together", such as renewing the START nuclear agreement, adding that the two leaders have a known history.

"I know him relatively well," Biden said, adding that "the most important thing dealing with foreign leaders in my experience ... is just know the other guy".

Of Putin, Biden said he does not think the Russian leader has a soul. Asked if he thought Putin was a killer, he told ABC: "I do."

The speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament denounced Biden for agreeing with an assessment that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is a "killer."

"Biden insulted the citizens of our country with his statement," State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that attacks on Putin are "attacks on our country".

