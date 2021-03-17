Dutch voters cast their ballots at bike-through polling stations and museums on the final day of a coronavirus-dominated election that could return Prime Minister Mark Rutte to power.

Europe's first Covid election of 2021 has taken place over three days, with the elderly and at-risk voting at selected locations on Monday and Tuesday before the polls opened for everyone else on Wednesday.

People have also been allowed out past a 9:00 pm (2000 GMT) nationwide curfew to ensure they can vote, the controversial health restriction in January sparked the Netherlands' worst riots for decades.

The election is set to be a verdict on Rutte's handling of the pandemic, with opinion polls showing his liberal VVD (People's Party for Freedom and Democracy) on course to lead a fourth successive coalition, after already spending a decade in office.

Candidates sparred in a final debate on Tuesday night featuring Rutte and the heads of the seven other largest parties, including anti-lslam leader Geert Wilders, whose Freedom Party (PVV) is the second biggest in parliament.

But with a near-record 37 parties in the mix, and months of coalition talks looming in the fractured Dutch parliamentary scene, the shape of any future government is still up in the air.

"This election, of course, it's very much Covid," political analyst Andre Krouwel told AFP.

Rutte would get a "'corona bonus' because he was the spokesperson during the pandemic" during his frequent press conferences, but "there's a lot of doubt still among voters", Krouwel said.

READ MORE: Voting begins in Netherlands in shadow of pandemic

Virus pandemic

Mask-wearing citizens will be able to vote in a host of locations ranging from the famed Van Gogh museum in Amsterdam to dozens of railway stations around the country.

The elections have been adapted for the coronavirus pandemic, with early voting for vulnerable people, and over-70s allowed to cast their ballots by post.

The Netherlands has recorded more than 1.1 million coronavirus infections and more than 16,000 deaths, and is currently under its most stringent health measures since the first restrictions started almost exactly a year ago.