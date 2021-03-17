The United States is facing the biggest surge of migrants at its southwestern border in 20 years, the homeland security secretary has said as the Biden administration races to handle an influx of children trying to cross the US-Mexico border alone.

The number of attempted border crossings by people from Central America and Mexico has steadily increased since April 2020 and most single adults and families are being turned away, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.

Poverty, violence and corruption in Mexico and the Northern Triangle - Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador - have led people to seek a better life in the United States for years, and there have been surges in the past.

Conditions there have continued to deteriorate and two hurricanes made living conditions even worse, while the coronavirus pandemic complicated the border situation, Mayorkas said in a statement.

"We are on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years," he said.

US border agents conducted 100,441 apprehensions or expulsions of migrants at the border with Mexico in February, the US Customs and Border Protection said last week, the highest monthly total since a border crisis of 2019.

READ MORE:US judge rejects Trump limits on 'Dreamer' immigration programme

Thousands of unaccompanied children

Single adults make up the majority of people who are being expelled, Mayorkas said.

Children travelling alone, some as young as six years old, are not being turned back.