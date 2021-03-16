Highlighting Ankara's decisive position on the eastern Mediterranean issue, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said his country will not step back from it.

Speaking at a joint news conference with members of the Presidential Council of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the capital Ankara on Tuesday, Erdogan said Turkey is in a decision-making position in the eastern Mediterranean and its determined position remains the same.

No compromise is possible for Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean, he said.

Erdogan criticised a recent joint drill between Saudi Arabia and Greece in the eastern Mediterranean.

"But on the other hand, right now there is a request from Saudi Arabia for armed UAVs from Turkey. Those are the latest developments," he said, without elaborating.

Responding to a question on diplomatic contacts between Ankara and Cairo, Erdogan said Egyptian people do not contradict Turkey.

Turkey will send 30,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Turkish president said, and added that the country aims to expand the trade volume with Sarajevo to $1 billion as soon as possible.

