Semiconductors, known as “chips,” are at the heart of economic growth and a vital component of technological innovation. Nano-sized silicon wafers, thinner than a strand of human hair and consisting of up to 40 billion components, have a gigantic impact on the global economy.

Incredibly complex and capital intensive, these integrated circuits (IC) power everything from computers, smartphones, cars, data centre servers to gaming consoles. And the demand for chips is only rising, just as the industry faces a shortage crisis as the Covid-19 pandemic and international trade disputes strain supply and value chains.

This geopolitical dimension of semiconductors – at the centre of the US and China’s battle for tech supremacy – risks further splintering global supply chains and disrupting international commerce.

For geopolitical futurist Abishur Prakash, that the chip industry is in limbo is “a sign that geopolitics of technology can threaten any sector.”

“Nobody is untouchable,” Prakash, an author and consultant with the Toronto-based Center for Innovating the Future, tells TRT World. “The chip industry can no longer do business like they could in the past when nations were ‘open’ to one another. Now, chip companies need licenses or government approval before they can take any step.”

With nations increasingly wanting to move supply chains outside of China, he says the industry is being forced into rethinking their global operations, from recruitment to rare earth metal mines, because of geopolitical considerations.

Since the US-China decoupling began to make headlines in 2017, much of the attention centred on trade and the 5G campaign against Huawei, China’s most important global technology company.

But recent punitive actions taken by Washington involving semiconductors present a much more fundamental problem for Beijing. Efforts to cut off the supply of chips to Huawei and to encourage the construction of advanced semiconductor factories (or foundries) in the US, have dragged the industry into the new tech cold war.

Last September, the US government placed sanctions on China’s largest chip maker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), citing military end use in China.

Two months later, China released its 14th five-year plan, elevating autonomy in semiconductor production to help achieve technological self-reliance. On March 5, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang singled out investments in core technologies like chips, AI and 5G to catch up with the US.

While closing the semiconductor technology gap is one of Beijing’s top priorities, significant obstacles remain.

Beijing’s drive for chip independence

For decades, the US has maintained its lead in the semiconductor industry, controlling 48 percent ($193 billion) of the market share in terms of revenue. Eight of the 15 largest semiconductor firms in the world are in the US, with Intel on top in terms of sales.

China, meanwhile, is a net importer: for three years in a row, it has imported at least $300 billion on chips – more than any other country – and supplies just around 30 percent of its chips domestically.

It is not lost on Beijing how critical semiconductors are to its technology ambitions, with the next generation of digital applications dependent on cutting-edge integrated circuits (IC). Given its overreliance on foreign technology, the Chinese government has been desperate to fast-track development of a domestic semiconductor industry to attain “chip independence”.

On the level of chip design, Huawei has made progress by successfully developing its in-house Kirin chip for the company’s 5G equipment and smartphones, said to be competitively on par with rivals Samsung and Qualcomm.

But Beijing’s main problem is the manufacturing of high-end chips. Huawei’s Kirin chipsets are made by the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) using American technology. Outside of semiconductors for mobile devices, in other key semiconductor verticals like memory and logic (CPUs/GPUs), Chinese firms are well behind their Western counterparts in terms of both design and market share.

When it comes to semiconductor technology, the driving force behind IC design is miniaturisation.

TSMC, the world’s leading chip maker which owns over half of the foundry market, is now moving ahead to develop the 3-nanometre (nm) production process and is expected to have 2-nm chips hit the market in 2025.

In comparison, China’s state-owned SMIC foundry only began producing 14-nm chips at the end of 2019, putting them at least two generations behind leading foundries in the US and East Asia.

Over the years, government support has boosted domestic chip production. Chinese chip manufacturers received $50 billion in subsidies over the past two decades, attached with preferential loans and procurement incentives. China’s semiconductor exports hit $101 billion in 2019, a 20 percent increase from the previous year.