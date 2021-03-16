Human rights organisations say “scores” of migrants, mostly Ethiopian, have burned to death in Yemen's capital city, Sanaa, and hundreds more were injured, after Houthi rebels fired “unidentified projectiles” into an overcrowded detention facility on March 7.

Prior to the projectiles causing fire, a skirmish between guards and detainees had already broken out. The prisoners were protesting their conditions. The guards rounded up the organisers of the protests and beat them, and locked nearby migrants in a hangar, Yemen-based rights organisation Mwatana for Human Rights and Human Rights Watch reported.

Houthi security forces who then came to the facility launched two projectiles, the second of which started a fire, the rights organisations said, based on interviews with Ethiopian migrants.

“We tried to escape but the ward doors were locked, and we were cramped inside. I could hear the sound of explosions and the sounds of my friends groaning…but I could not help anyone,” one survivor told Mwatana.

The total number of migrants who died is still not clear.

Analysing videos of the incident, Human Rights Watch reported that ‘scores’ were dead, while one Ethiopian survivor said that the fire killed around 450 people, and that over sixty more died in the hospital afterwards.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said that 170 people were treated for injuries in a statement released last week, though the numbers may be higher.

There were nearly 900 migrants in the overcrowded facilities, and more than 350 near the hangar area where the fire broke out, the IOM said.

Security forces were reportedly re-arresting migrants who were not severely injured, according to witnesses, and some of the survivors were taken to the borders between areas controlled by Houthis and areas controlled by the Saudi-backed, internationally recognised government, and dropped off there, Mwatana told TRT World.

The Houthis also increased their security presence in the hospital after the fire.

“Those who are in hospital are still guarded and even the burials that took place last Friday happened with the presence of security forces,” Osamah Alfakih of Mwantana told TRT World.

Migrants have staged protests in Sanaa to demand an investigation into the deadly fire.

“The Houthis’ reckless use of weapons that led to scores of Ethiopian migrants burning to death is a horrific reminder of the dangers migrants face in war-torn Yemen,” said Nadia Hardman, refugee and migrant rights researcher at Human Rights Watch.