Turkish intelligence forces have nabbed a senior PKK/YPG terrorist who revealed the terror group's plots to attack Turkish army outposts along the Syria border, according to security sources.

Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) captured Ibrahim Babat, code-named Sheh Guyi, so-called brigade leader of the terror group, in a point operation in Syria while he was traveling in his vehicle, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The terrorist was brought back to Turkey, where questioning revealed the terror group's plans against outposts of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) on the Syria-Turkey border, the sources added.

The MIT also seized handmade explosives, landmines and electric detonators in the terror group's possession, meant to be used in its attacks on the Operation Peace Spring area, it added.

Babat joined the PKK/YPG in 2011, started his activities in rural areas of the Haftanin region in northern Iraq and later moved in 2017 to Syria, where he rose in the terror group's ranks.

