Thailand has announced plans to go ahead with AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine and Germany says it will continue to administer the shot despite other countries suspending its use over safety fears.

Thailand became the first country outside Europe to delay rolling out the vaccine on Friday, when its political leaders were due to have the first shots, but the government said on Monday they would receive the AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday.

Denmark and Norway have reported cases of bleeding, blood clots and a low platelet count, prompting Ireland and the Netherlands on Sunday to join them in announcing suspensions.

On Monday Indonesia said it would also delay giving the vaccine.

Iceland had earlier suspended its use while Austria and Italy's Piedmont region have stopped using particular batches.

Reviewing those vaccinated

AstraZeneca plc said on Sunday it had conducted a review covering more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union and the UK which had shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots.

Indonesia, however, said it would delay administering the vaccine due to the reports of blood clots among some recipients in Europe and would await a review from the World Health Organization (WHO).

On Friday the WHO said there was no indication that the events were caused by the vaccination, a view earlier expressed by the European Medicines Agency.

Reported side-effects