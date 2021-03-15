The United Kingdom Metropolitan Police has opened preliminary investigations into Asma al Assad, wife of Syrian dictator Bashar al Assad for allegations of crimes against humanity and incitement and encouragement to commit acts of terrorism in Syria.

Human rights law firm Guernica 37 International Justice Chambers submitted two confidential filings to the Metropolitan Police Service Counter-Terrorism Command to open investigations into her roles in the Syrian war. The Metropolitan police confirmed that they received a referral in July 2020 that is being assessed by the War Crimes Unit, which looks at actions that happen outside Britain.

“It’s a very crucial role that [Asma al Assad] has taken [in the war], enabling and supporting, if anything, the tremendous propaganda machine that has resulted in empowering the regime to conduct atrocious human rights violations, crimes against humanity, and war crimes,” explains Yaser Tabbara, Legal and Strategy Advisor and co-founder of the Syrian Forum.

“In addition to that, she’s someone that seems to have risen to prominence in terms of decision-making within the presidential palace...There are tremendous amounts of evidentiary documents that link those people committing the acts on the ground to the highest levels of command within the Syrian regime, namely Bashar al Assad. As Asma al Assad takes prominence in terms of decision-making within the Syrian regime, she then becomes culpable within that chain of command as well,” he tells TRT World.

“We are hopeful that this will proceed to bring charges, and potentially seeking to summon the first lady for questioning, or potentially, if they refuse to cooperate, seeking her extradition,” Toby Cadman, co-founder and head of Guernica 37 told TRT World.

45 year-old Assad, born Asma Akhras, is a British-Syrian dual national who was born, raised and educated in Britain before moving to Damascus in 2000 after her marriage to Bashar al Assad. She has taken on an increasingly central role in the regime.

“Her role has been more than just being the first lady, as we have seen,” continues Cadman. Assad has given speeches to groups of the Syrian regime armed forces, encouraged them, and taken pictures with them, just to give a few examples.

The Syrian war entered its grim 10-year anniversary on Monday, with over half a million killed, including thousands of children and nearly 14,000 tortured to death in prisons. The war has displaced over 12 million people, both within and outside the country.

International investigations have found the Syrian regime and its allies to have tortured and deliberately bombed civilians, schools, and hospitals, and used chemical weapons on several occasions.

If the police find there is sufficient evidence to charge her, then the case will be given to the Crown Prosecution Service, who will take the next steps.

“Although we are still far from the stage [of formal accusation], it is an extremely important step to have taken, because the whole question of accountability in the Syrian conflict has not been prioritised properly,” says Tabbara.

We are seeking to ensure that the process of truth and justice is meted out equally to all persons irrespective of status and standing. This is an important step in holding senior political officials accountable for their acts and ensuring that a State, through an independent and impartial legal process, takes responsibility for the acts of its own nationals. - Guernica 37 Press Statement

Guernica 37 added in a written statement that it is important that Assad should face trial before any stripping of citizenship in the “interests of the hundreds of thousands of civilian victims to the ten-year conflict.”

This filing also isn’t the first time Asma al Assad’s citizenship has been called into question.