Over a decade ago, when Selcuk Bayraktar showed a tiny, homemade drone to a group of Turkish government officials, little did he know that his presentation as a PhD student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) would become the genesis of Turkey's drone innovation.

Bayraktar knew the potential of these unmanned flying objects, and how it would make Turkey one of the most prolific users of drones for security reasons, so he asked the Turkish government for help.

“Boeing, Lockheed, these are big companies, right?” he said to the officials while giving his drone presentation in 2005. “We are making those same systems. If Turkey supports this project, these drones, in five years Turkey can be at the forefront of the world, easily.”

By 2007, Bayraktar abandoned his PhD and returned to Turkey to build drones. Soon after, he launched one of his marquee products, the TB2 drones, which surpassed the Turkish Aerospace Industry’s (TAI) drones and convinced the country's defence ministry that there was no need to import drones from the US while Bayraktars drones were available in the country.

Since then, Turkish drones have become a game-changer on various fronts, offering the Turkish armed forces real-time intelligence. By 2019, Turkey fielded more than 75 Bayraktar TB2 drones, flying over 6,000 hours a month.

Nine years after their first flight, several countries, such as Libya, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Qatar, Turkmenistan, Oman, and Pakistan have started using them.

The country's drone innovation technology has reached new heights. On March 13, Bayraktar announced the second prototype of Turkey’s unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) named Akinci PT-2, passed another test successfully.

On its official Twitter account, Bayraktar's company Baykar Defense said: “Each successfully completed test brings Akinci one step closer to the mission: which is to be free and independent in our sky”.

Bayraktar, who is Baykar’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), shared the recent visuals of the test on Twitter.

The prototype made its second flight in January 2020 and last August, the second prototype of the drone was also successfully tested in northwestern Turkey. It was announced that the Bayraktar Akinci Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) had a flight time of 62 minutes.