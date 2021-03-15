The world still needs to have conversations about racism and white supremacy, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said as the country marked two years since a white supremacist attacked two mosques in the city of Christchurch.

"The world needs to have these conversations," Ardern said in a news conference on Monday.

"In the aftermath of the attack it was incumbent on New Zealand to get its house in order," she said, adding that it was not fair to say that because the terrorist came from Australia, that New Zealand didn't have a responsibility.

Armed with high-capacity semi-automatic weapons, Australian Brenton Tarrant killed 51 people and wounded dozens when he opened fire on Muslim worshippers on March 15, 2019.

Tarrant released a racist manifesto shortly before the terror attack and streamed the shootings live on Facebook. The attack sparked a global debate about the threat of white supremacy.

READ MORE: Memorial service held for Christchurch attack victims on second anniversary

'Horrific racism'

"Members of our Muslim community were experiencing some pretty horrific racism before that attack here in their own communities."

Ardern said every global leader has a responsibility as their voice can be broadcast anywhere, at any time.