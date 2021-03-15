Three days of voting has begun in a parliamentary election seen as a referendum on the Dutch government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte, one of Europe's longest-serving leaders, is widely expected to gain enough support to secure a fourth term in Monday's election.

Four polls released this week showed Rutte's conservative VVD taking 21-26 percent of the vote, compared with 11-16 percent for its closest rival, Geert Wilders' anti-Islam Freedom Party, which leads the parliamentary opposition.

With a ban on public gatherings, the election campaign focused on a series of televised debates in which Rutte maintained his image as a steady hand during a time of crisis.

Covid-19 cases on rise

But coronavirus infections in the Netherlands are rising at the fastest pace in months, and the National Institute for Health has advised against any swift easing out of lockdown, saying that hospitals could still be overwhelmed in a third wave of the pandemic driven by more contagious variants.

On Sunday, police broke up thousands of demonstrators gathered in The Hague to protest against the lockdown and curfew, the imposition of which prompted several days of riots in January.

Roughly 13 million voters are eligible to pick from dozens of parties contesting spots in the 150-seat parliament.