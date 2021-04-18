Several journalists have said that police have wrongly impeded their work while covering a protest in a Minneapolis suburb over the death of Daunte Wright, a young Black man killed by a white policewoman.

The Friday night protest came only hours after a federal judge issued a restraining order against police making clear the journalists' right to report without interference.

On what was the sixth consecutive night of protests since Wright was killed during what should have been a routine traffic stop, nearly 500 people gathered before a chain-link fence surrounding the police station in Brooklyn Center, about 16 kilometres north of Minneapolis.

Police with loudspeakers ordered the crowd of protesters to disperse shortly before a 10:00 pm Friday (0300 GMT Saturday) curfew. They then deployed dozens of officers in riot gear.

Tensions are additionally high in Minneapolis this weekend with closing arguments expected Monday in the closely watched trial of Derek Chauvin, the white former police officer accused of murdering George Floyd, a Black man, in the city last year.

READ MORE:Ex-Minnesota cop charged with manslaughter in Daunte Wright shooting case

Restraining order

The officers surrounded the demonstrators, then used pepper spray against several members of the media who had clearly identified themselves as such, reporters said.

The journalists were forbidden to remain in a holding pen set up by police to document what eventually were at least 100 arrests. But they were first obliged to let officers photograph them and their identity documents.

On Saturday, the Minnesota State Patrol said in a statement that it would "continue to respect the rights of the media to cover protest activity" and would no longer photograph journalists or their credentials.

It also said it had provided guidance to law enforcement outlining actions against journalists that were forbidden, such as dispersal and arrest, as stated in the restraining order.

The behavior by police Friday night came despite the temporary restraining order signed by US District Judge Wilhelmina Wright against Minnesota police following a complaint filed by several journalists and a union representing them.