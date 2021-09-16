Dozens of tanker trucks carrying Iranian fuel arranged by Hezbollah have arrived in shortage-hit Lebanon, a move the group said should ease a crippling energy crisis but which opponents say risks provoking US sanctions.

Some 80 trucks carrying Iranian fuel oil entered northeastern Lebanon near the village of Al Ain via Syria, where Hezbollah's yellow flag fluttered from lampposts.

"Thank you, Iran. Thank you Assad's Syria," declared a banner, referring to Syrian regime leader, Bashar al Assad.

The trucks sounded their horns as they passed through Al Ain. Some onlookers waved Hezbollah's flag, while a woman and boy threw petals at one vehicle.

The trucks carrying four million litres of petrol were expected to fill the tanks of Al Amana, a fuel distribution company which is owned by Hezbollah and has been under US sanctions since February 2020.

"This is humanitarian aid that will meet the needs of the population," said Jawad, a 50-year-old Hermel resident who was among the crowd gathered to welcome the convoy.

Hezbollah "is not replacing the state, it's a temporary measure until the state can deliver its duties," he said.

"This is a very big and great thing for us because we broke the siege of America and foreign countries. ... We are working with the help of God and our great mother Iran," said Nabiha Idriss, a Hezbollah supporter who gathered with others to greet the tankers' convoy as it passed through the eastern town of Al Ain.

US sanctions

The Iran-backed Hezbollah has said the ship carrying the fuel docked in Syria on Sunday after being told going to Lebanon could risk sanctions.

Washington has reiterated that US sanctions on Iranian oil sales remain in place.

But it has not said whether it is considering taking any action over the move by Hezbollah, which it has designated a "terrorist group."

The Lebanese government has said its permission was not sought to import the fuel.

A security source said the tanker trucks passed through an unofficial border crossing.

There was no immediate comment from Lebanese or US officials on the Iranian fuel delivery.

"Don't forget this day," tweeted Laury Haytayan, a Lebanese oil and gas expert and activist, describing it as the day Hezbollah won over the Lebanese state.

Hezbollah stretching its role

The move marks an expansion of Hezbollah's role in Lebanon, where critics have long accused the group of acting as a state within the state.