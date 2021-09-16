President Joe Biden has now been in the Oval Office for almost eight months. At this point, it is fair to argue that there has been much more continuity from Donald Trump’s foreign policy to the current administration’s approach to international issues than many observers may have previously predicted. The Abraham Accords are a case in point.

The diplomatic deals between the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Israel were signed with much fanfare in Washington a year ago this week. Then, in October and December, Sudan and Morocco announced their formalisation of relations with Israel.

Trump, his supporters, and even many of his political opponents in the US, hailed the Abraham Accords as major achievements. The bipartisan consensus in favour of the Abraham Accords has been no surprise to anyone who understands the US-Israel relationship.

To be sure, any US administration would welcome any Arab state(s) formalising diplomatic relations with Israel. When Egypt and Jordan did so in 1979 and 1994, respectively, those breakthrough deals constituted major victories for Washington, which has spent decades seeking to convince Arab regimes to normalise relations with Israel irrespective of the status of the Palestinians.

Any four Arab governments formalising diplomatic relations with Israel in a single year through US-brokered accords would be a huge historic milestone that any US president would seek to capitalise on, especially if during an election year.

Biden, as a presidential hopeful last year, expressed his resolute support for the diplomatic deals. As president, he and those serving his administration have stood by the Abraham Accords and backed them up.

In the words of US Secretary Antony Blinken, the Abraham Accords represent “an important achievement, one that not only we support, but one we’d like to build on.”

The current leadership is still implementing the incentives that Trump’s administration gave Sudan and Morocco to join the Abraham Accords. In the case of Sudan, that relates to a $700 million aid package and reported plans for organising an official ceremony to sign the Israel-Sudan accord which has yet to be finalised. For Morocco, this is about continuing to recognise Rabat’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Biden’s administration not only seeks to improve relations between Israel and the four Arab states which normalised relations with Tel Aviv last year. The White House also wants to expand the Abraham Accords. As Blinken explained, the US is currently “looking at countries that may want to join in.”

On this front, there could be some differences between Trump and Biden’s tactics for pressuring more Arab/Muslim countries to normalise their relations with the Jewish state.

Trump’s team strong-armed Sudan. Last year, the US leveraged the state sponsor of terrorism designation and related sanctions on Khartoum to force the Sudanese government to normalise relations with Israel from a position of weakness.