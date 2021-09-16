Lefter Cember, a Rum boy from Yaglidere, left his hometown during the 1923 population exchange between Greece and Turkey. It was winter, the journey was challenging and the harsh conditions took their toll on the Cember family in the form of sickness and death.

Lefter, now orphaned, was unable to continue and returned to Yaglidere, a town in the Black Sea region, where locals took care of him. But later, his journey would take him to the United States - and his journey would trigger a chain of migration that forever changed the town.

There is little information about which year Lefter left for the US or what he did when he first got there, however, it is generally accepted that Lefter ran a restaurant in the US. His business was successful and his quality of life was much better than what his hometown of Yaglidere could offer. Nevertheless, Lefter never forgot his homeland, and visited again in the early 1960s.

When he arrived back in Giresun, it was late at night, and he could not find his way towards his village. A tailor from Yaglidere, Izzet Aydin, helped Lefter reunite with his village and old friends. After spending time at home, and before returning to the US, Lefter invited the people of Yaglidere to come to the US and offered to help them make a living there.

Back then, not one of the 27,000 Yaglidere residents had heard of ‘America’. However, Izzet Aydin was so impressed by Lefter’s success that he decided to follow him. In 1967, Aydin headed to this unknown land with hopes of prosperity.

At that time, Lefter was running two bars in the US and employed Aydin as a cleaner, his first job in the US. The initial six months was a struggle for Aydin. He worked four jobs simultaneously, and the only person he knew was Lefter. After managing to settle down and make ends meet, he returned to his craft as a tailor.

The migration from Yaglidere to the US began with the desire to help fellow villagers, and continued with the same spirit. Izzet Aydin made it to the US with the help of Lefter, unaware that thousands would then follow in his footsteps.

In 1971, 19-year-old Sebahattin Aydin got on the plane to the US with his mother and brother. When they stepped off the plane, they saw people of all colours speaking several different languages for the first time in their lives — it was a completely new world. They tried to navigate this unknown land but did not speak English and had no money - a stark contrast between them and the Americans that surrounded them.

“Lefter came to pick us up from the airport. He didn’t know us, but he immediately recognised us from the way we looked. I still remember my first impression of him. He looked like James Bond,” said Sebahattin Aydin.

Cember and the Aydin family built a strong bond over time and always looked out for one another, such that when Lefter got sick, he settled in Aydin’s house and passed away there in 1975.

Even flow

The flow of migration that originated with Lefter Cember and Izzet Aydin peaked in the 1980s. The amount of people from Yaglidere swelled in the US as the population in Yaglidere swiftly dipped. While the rest of Turkey migrated within the country or to Europe, the people of Yaglidere preferred migrating to the US because they already had a network there.

In time, what began as migration became immigration. As the migrants settled and started working in the US, they got used to living there. Children that were born in the US were among the primary factors that kept families there. Nevertheless, when Izzet Aydin passed away in the US in 2007, his family thought it would be best to bury him in Yaglidere.

“No matter how long we might have lived here, our home is still there,” said Sebahattin Aydin.

Sebahattin Aydin and his wife Emine Aydin got married in Yaglidere in 1973 while visiting their hometown and then returned to the US in 1974 where they had four children and nine grandchildren, all born and raised there.

“My mother would tell me about her first days here. She was afraid and anxious because the country was still foreign and the future was uncertain. There was also the sadness of being far from home. But they managed to build a family here and made the US their home as well,” their daughter Ozlem Aydin, said.

First-generation immigrants from Yaglidere mostly worked in the restaurant industry and settled in the same places because their network was there. Lefter had found employment for the Aydin family in the restaurant industry because it was his line of work. The same pattern emerged with the Aydin family helping later migrants.

The migrants eventually adapted to the US, learned English, and began opening up to different opportunities. Today, they work in several industries and live in various places. Sebahattin Aydin is now a building contractor in New Jersey and his daughter Ozlem is a manager on Wall Street in New York.

According to Sebahattin Aydin, migration and immigration from Yaglidere to the US continues today.