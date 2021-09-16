Iran’s dissident rapper, Toomaj Salehi, was arrested in the central city of Isfahan on Monday and taken to an unknown location by security forces. This is the latest in a continuous move to silence any form of dissent especially amongst the young and educated.

Toomaj is in his mid-20s and raps about the poor and the desolate whose life has increasingly become an intractable struggle for survival. That is in fact the same group of people in whose name, the leader of the 1979 revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, confronted and toppled the Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. Khomeini called the poor “mostazafeen” and blamed the rich, “Mostakberin”, for having robbed and deceived them.

Forty two years later, while that social and economic inequality has widened, the ruling theocracy is not even able to tolerate a song in support of the poor.

“Have you seen their dark lives?” Toomaj asks in his latest song titled Normal Life. “Have you seen where they sleep? Have you seen their empty plates? They haven't even got money for their burials, are you not ashamed?” he asks.

Normal Life became popular and highly controversial because of its bravery in confronting the regime.

“Yes sir, yes sir, you are right, life is normal, that’s all we can say! we cannot demand our rights cos we will be detained.”

Toomaj Salehi raps about discrimination, social and economic injustice, corruption and security crackdowns. He accuses those in power of having got to where they are in the name of the poor, yet continuing to disregard their dire conditions and labelling those who protest as “rebels”.

He says we have a government that “executes” and enters into “criminal acts” rather than protecting the poor. The criticism is stark and in part mixed with gruesome black and white images of life in impoverished areas. “We don’t have a life, we are just living,” Toomaj says.

Year of sanctions and the additional burden of Covid-19 have mounted pressure on Iranians especially the poorer segments of the population. The decline in oil revenues and restricted access to foreign reserves due to US sanctions has led to a sharp depreciation in the exchange rate. Job losses through the pandemic and high inflation “has deteriorated welfare particularly that of already vulnerable households,” according to the World Bank which also predicts that the trend of economic pressure on poor households will continue.

Iran is well aware of the burden on the poorer classes but its ruling clique wants to appear victorious against US sanctions. To justify its narrative and its mismanagement of the economy it has resorted to silencing those who reveal its ineptness. This enrages those hard pushed for basic necessities of life.