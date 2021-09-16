WORLD
Russia's Central Asian allies say they won't host fleeing Afghan refugees
Collective Security Treaty Organisation or CSTO, which includes three Central Asian nations with borders with Afghanistan, says its members have no plans to host Afghan refugees amid political and security crisis.
A view of the meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on September 16, 2021. / Reuters
By Hakan Tok
September 16, 2021

Members of a Russia-led security bloc that includes some countries adjacent or close to Afghanistan have no plans to host Afghan refugees amid the political and security crisis in the country, bloc member Kazakhstan has said.

The Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) includes three Central Asian nations –– Tajikistan, which has a lengthy border with Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan –– as well as several more remote former Soviet republics.

At a heads-of-state meeting of the bloc in Tajikistan on Thursday, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev "supported the joint CSTO position that the placement of Afghan refugees or foreign military bases on our countries' territories is unacceptable", his office said in a statement.

Two more Central Asian nations, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, border Afghanistan but are not CSTO members.

However, Uzbekistan has also said it would only allow short-term transit of refugees by planes to third countries.

SOURCE:Reuters
