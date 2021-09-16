WORLD
2 MIN READ
Indonesia's Widodo is found negligent over air pollution
Indonesian court rules President Joko Widodo and six other top officials neglected to fulfil citizens' rights to clean air, orders them to improve poor air quality in capital.
Indonesia's Widodo is found negligent over air pollution
An environmental activist wearing a protective mask reacts inside the courtroom during the hearing of a citizen lawsuit, in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 16, 2021. / Reuters
By Hakan Tok
September 16, 2021

An Indonesian court has ruled that President Joko Widodo and six other top officials have neglected to fulfil citizens' rights to clean air and ordered them to improve the poor air quality in the capital.

The Central Jakarta District Court panel voted on Thursday 3-0 in favour of the group of 32 residents who filed a lawsuit in July 2019 against Widodo and his three Cabinet ministers of home affairs, health and environment, as well as governors of Jakarta, Banten and West Java, in seeking a healthy living environment in the city.

Presiding Judge Saifuddin Zuhri said the seven officials have to take serious action to guarantee people’s rights to health in Jakarta by tightening air quality regulations and to protect human health, the environment and ecosystems, based on science and technology.

READ MORE:Urban air pollution is higher than it's ever been?

RECOMMENDED

The plaintiffs, who include activists, public figures, motorcycle-taxi drivers and people suffering pollution-related diseases, were not requesting financial compensation, but instead demanded more robust supervision and sanctions for polluters.

Jakarta has 10 million residents and three times that number live in its greater metropolitan area.

Prone to flooding and rapidly sinking due to uncontrolled ground water extraction, Jakarta is the archetypical Asian mega-city. It has been creaking under the weight of its dysfunction, causing massive pollution to rivers and contaminating the ground water that supplies the city. Congestion is estimated to cost the economy $6.5 billion a year.

READ MORE:Scores killed in fire at overcrowded Indonesia prison

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye opposes 'any military intervention' against Iran: Fidan
EU, foreign envoys urge urgent action to rescue South Sudan peace process
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz receives US Envoy Tom Barrack in Ankara
Beijing decries 'China spy' claims after France charges professor over Chinese delegation visit
Nearly 900-year-old madrasa unearthed during urban renewal project in central Anatolia
Saudi foreign minister discusses regional de-escalation with Iranian, Omani, Qatari counterparts
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life