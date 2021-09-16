Afghanistan's acting deputy prime minister Abdul Ghani Baradar appeared in a video interview posted on Wednesday to deny reports that he was hurt in a clash with a rival faction of the Taliban.

"No this is not true; I am OK and healthy," Baradar said in an interview with state TV which was posted on Twitter by the Taliban's political office in Doha.

"The media says that there is internal disputes. There is nothing between us, it is not true."

The brief clip showed him seated on a sofa next to an interviewer with an RTA state television microphone, apparently reading from a sheet of paper.

"There is nothing to worry about," he said.

Earlier, an official from the Taliban's cultural commission said on Twitter that the interview would be shown on RTA TV to disprove "enemy propaganda." Taliban officials have issued repeated denials in recent days that Baradar had been hurt.

The denials follow days of rumours that supporters of Baradar had clashed with members of the Haqqani network, a group affiliated with the Taliban based near the border with Pakistan and blamed for some of the worst suicide attacks of the war.