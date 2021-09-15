Pakistan has urged the world to engage with Taliban-led Afghanistan and said the United States should listen to its message as it reassesses its relationship with the South Asian nation, a top Pakistani security official said.

Moeed Yusuf, Pakistan's National Security Adviser, told reporters in the country's capital on Wednesday that Pakistan had continuously advocated for a political settlement to the conflict in Afghanistan and said a military solution was not possible.

He added that Washington, which signalled this week it was reviewing its relationship with Pakistan should take note and listen to Islamabad's advice on now ramping up engagement with the new Taliban-led government.

"If there has to be a reassessment, the reassessment has to conclude that what Pakistan was saying made sense. So now what Pakistan is saying we should give a fair hearing to," he said.

US-Pakistan ties

The United States will be looking at its relationship with Pakistan in the coming weeks, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday, to formulate what role Washington would want it to play in the future of Afghanistan.

Pakistan says it doesn't hold sway on the Taliban, especially after the US announced the date of withdrawal that it says emboldened Taliban.