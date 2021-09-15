Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has moved foreign minister Dominic Raab following sustained criticism of his handling of the Afghanistan crisis, Downing Street said.

Johnson made Raab deputy prime minister, the justice secretary, and Lord Chancellor in a reshuffle on Wednesday that also saw gaffe-prone education secretary Gavin Williamson sacked.

Raab was moved after he went on holiday in Crete as the Taliban advanced on Kabul last month.

Truss will remain minister for women and equalities, PM Johnson's office said on Wednesday.

She became only the second female foreign secretary in British history.

Other appointments

Among the other leading offices of state, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak –– who has overseen big-spending economic support during the pandemic –– and hardline Interior Minister Priti Patel both retained their roles.

Gaffe-prone Education Secretary Gavin Williamson meanwhile was sacked, tweeting that it had been a "privilege" to serve in his role since 2019 when Johnson took office on a vow to "get Brexit done".

Now that Britain has formally left the EU after a years-long divorce process, the Conservative government has been battling to tame one of the world's highest per capita death tolls from the pandemic.

Johnson enjoyed a "vaccine bounce" after Britain led the Western world in a mass immunisation programme, but the Conservatives' lead over the main opposition Labour party has eroded in recent opinion polls.

Last week, Johnson broke an election promise not to raise taxes as he announced a new levy to fund the beleaguered state-run National Health Service (NHS) and elderly care.

Johnson on Tuesday outlined a plan to restore pandemic restrictions if needed, to avert a fresh crisis for the NHS heading into what could be a difficult winter with hospitalisations rising again.

After days of speculation, a Downing Street source confirmed the reshuffle was happening, saying Johnson would "put in place a strong and united team to build back better from the pandemic".