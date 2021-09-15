A gun battle has left seven soldiers and five militants dead in Pakistan's restive northwestern tribal areas bordering Afghanistan, the military said.

The fighting took place during an intelligence-based operation in the country's South Waziristan region, the site of several military operations and US drone strikes targeting homegrown and foreign militants.

"An intense exchange of fire killed five terrorists while seven soldiers embraced martyrdom," the military said in a statement on Wednesday

"Cordon and search operation still continues to eliminate any other terrorists found in the areas."

The military did not specify the date and time of the incident.