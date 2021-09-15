WORLD
Gun battle in northern Pakistan leaves several soldiers, militants dead
At least seven soldiers and five militants were killed in South Waziristan, bordering Afghanistan, says the Pakistani army. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claims they ambushed the troops in the raid.
Pakistani army has waged multiple large-scale offensives against TTP, designated by the US as a "terrorist group". / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
September 15, 2021

A gun battle has left seven soldiers and five militants dead in Pakistan's restive northwestern tribal areas bordering Afghanistan, the military said.

The fighting took place during an intelligence-based operation in the country's South Waziristan region, the site of several military operations and US drone strikes targeting homegrown and foreign militants.

"An intense exchange of fire killed five terrorists while seven soldiers embraced martyrdom," the military said in a statement on Wednesday

"Cordon and search operation still continues to eliminate any other terrorists found in the areas."

The military did not specify the date and time of the incident.

Improved security despite militancy 

But a spokesman for the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (or TTP)  terror group claimed the fighting took place on Tuesday.

"Our Mujahideen fought bravely with Pakistan army's soldiers on Tuesday night and killed nine of them," Muhammad Khurasani said in a statement.

The army has waged multiple large-scale offensives against the Pakistani Taliban, designated by the US as a "terrorist group", and other militant strongholds in North and South Waziristan over the past 15 years.

Security in Pakistan has improved dramatically over the past few years but militant groups still operate along the border with Afghanistan.

