Trade between Israel and countries in the Middle East and North Africa has accelerated significantly in 2021, following Tel Aviv’s normalisation of relations with several Arab states last year.

In the first seven months of 2021, trade grew by 234 percent compared to the same period in 2020, according to figures cited by Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics.

The largest volume was with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which surged from $50.8 million between January and July 2020 to $613.9 million over the same period in 2021.

Trade with Jordan this year also increased from $136.2 million to $224.2 million. Meanwhile data showed volumes with Egypt rose from $92 million to 122.4 million, and exchange with Morocco went from $14.9 million to $20.8 million.

Bahrain, which didn’t engage in any trade with Israel during the first seven months of 2020, registered $300,000 worth this year.

The data cited did not include trade in tourism and services.

These figures come a year after Israel signed a set of normalisation agreements with Arab and Muslim countries known as the so-called “Abraham Accords” under the auspices of then-US president Donald Trump’s administration.

The UAE was the first Gulf country to sign the agreement, before Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan followed suit. Egypt and Jordan were previously the only Arab nations to have established diplomatic relations with Israel in 1979 and 1994 respectively.

The deals broke with the long-standing idea that Arab nations would not normalise with Israel until it reached a comprehensive peace deal with Palestinians.

The agreements were condemned as treasonous and a “stab in the back” by Palestinians.

Israel-UAE deepening ties

A major global hub for trade and re-export capital, the UAE’s top trading partners are China ($35.5 billion), India ($28.6 billion), the US ($17.1 billion), Saudi Arabia ($11 billion), Germany ($9.72 billion) and the UK ($9.5 billion).