Taliban has recovered more than $12 million in cash and gold from the homes of former government officials and deposited it in Afghanistan's central bank, the bank said.

Taliban fighters handed over $12.3 million seized from the homes of officials from the former Ashraf Ghani's government including a large part discovered at the home of former vice-president Amrullah Saleh, the bank said on Wednesday.

"The money recovered came from high-ranking officials... and a number of national security agencies who kept cash and gold in their homes," the statement said.

"It is, however, still not known for what purpose they were kept."

READ MORE: Afghans immediately need $36 million to get over food crisis - UN

Afghans urged to use local currency in transactions

A foreign exchange crunch in the aid-dependent country threatens the Taliban's rule one month after they seized power.

Most government employees have yet to return to work –– and in many cases salaries had already not been paid for months –– leaving millions scrambling to make ends meet.

Even those with money in the bank are struggling, as branches limit withdrawals to the equivalent of $200 a week –– with customers having to queue for hours.

And while remittances have resumed from abroad, customers awaiting funds at international chains such as Western Union and MoneyGram complained on Wednesday that branches they visited had run out of cash.

"All Afghans in the government and non-governmental organisations are asked to use afghani in their contracts and economic transactions," the central bank said.

READ MORE:Five reasons why Afghanistan shouldn’t fall off your radar

Thanking donors

Abdul Rahim, a demobbed soldier in the former Afghan army, travelled nearly 1,000 kilometres from Faryab to the capital to try and collect his backpay.

"The branches of the banks are closed in the provinces," he told AFP news agency on Wednesday, "and in Kabul thousands of people queue to get their money out.

"I have been going to the bank for the past three days but in vain. Today I arrived at around 10am and there were already about 2,000 people waiting."

The Taliban on Tuesday thanked the world after a donor conference in Geneva pledged $1.2 billion in aid for Afghanistan, but the country's needs are immediate.

Donor nations, however, want conditions attached to their contributions and are loath to support a regime with as bloody a reputation as the Taliban.